1 dead, at least 3 hospitalized in St. Paul duplex fire

- A woman is dead and three others have been sent to the hospital after a fire in St. Paul.

The fire happened at a duplex on the 1000 Block of Arkwright around 9:20 a.m. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another woman and her two young children were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

Officials estimate the children are between one and three years old. One of the children might not make it, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

It's unclear what caused the fire and why residents were not able to get out in time. The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and St. Paul Police Department.

This is the City of St. Paul's first fatal fire of the year.