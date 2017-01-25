President Trump wants ‘major investigation' into voter fraud

- President Donald Trump announced he will ask for a major investigation into voter fraud Wednesday morning.

Trump tweeted out, “I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!

The President also said he will announce his Supreme Court pick next Thursday.

