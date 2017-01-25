President Trump wants ‘major investigation' into voter fraud

File President Donald Trump
File President Donald Trump
By: Ashley Cole

Posted:Jan 25 2017 07:12AM CST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 07:30AM CST

(KMSP) - President Donald Trump announced he will ask for a major investigation into voter fraud Wednesday morning.

Trump tweeted out, “I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!

The President also said he will announce his Supreme Court pick next Thursday.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories