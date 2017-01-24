Pregnant woman found dead in Eagan, suspect arrested

- A young, pregnant woman has died after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Eagan, Minnesota.

Eagan police were called to the 3100 block of Alden Pond Lane shortly before 3 p.m. where a 25-year-old woman was found unresponsive, according to a press release.

Police, Eagan Fire and Health East paramedics attempted life saving measures, but, unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman appeared to have been subjected to trauma, and detectives believe the death was due to a homicide. Further investigation revealed that she was 32 weeks pregnant.

Shortly before 6 p.m., 23-year-old Vern Mouelle of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Mounds View, Minnesota, as a person of interest. He has not been charged with a crime, but is currently in police custody.

Eagan police are not looking for any additional suspects in connection with this case unless more information becomes available.