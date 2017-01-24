2 protesters charged after hanging sign at U.S. Bank Stadium during Vikings game

Karl Zimmerman, 33, of Minneapolis and Sen Holiday, 26, of St. Paul are charged with burglarly, trespassing and disorderly conduct after they entered a restricted area of U.S. Bank Stadium, climbed a structural and unfurled a banner during a game.

- The two protesters who scaled the rafters at U.S. Bank Stadium and hung a banner protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline during the Minnesota Vikings-Chicago Bears earlier this month are now facing misdemeanor charges.

On Jan. 1, Karl Zimmerman, 33, of Minneapolis and Sen Holiday, 26, of St. Paul climbed a structural beam and rappelled from a catwalk above section 325 of the stadium using climbing equipment they had brought with them to the game, the charges say. The two then unfurled a banner that read “DIVEST” and “#NoDAPL”.

The protesters remained suspended above the crowd until the game ended, at which point they voluntarily climbed back down and were arrested.

Stadium officials confirmed earlier this month that both Zimmerman and Holiday had tickets to get into the game. Surveillance photos showed they brought the climbing equipment and the banner through security by concealing them in winter clothes.

Zimmerman and Holiday gained access to the catwalk by climbing over a three-foot high glass wall and entering an area that is off-limits to the public. They were reportedly asked several times by police officers to come down from the catwalk and they refused.

Both Zimmerman and Holiday have been charged with fourth degree burglary, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

A third protester who may have aided the pair will not be charged, according to a spokesperson for the Minneapolis City Attorney’s office.