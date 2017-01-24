Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton reveals he has prostate cancer

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton revealed he was recently diagnoses with prostate cancer. The news comes the morning after the governor collapsed during his State of the State address.
By: Ashley Cole

Posted:Jan 24 2017 12:07PM CST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 01:22PM CST

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - Following a brief fainting spell Monday night, Governor Mark Dayton returned to work Tuesday. While being asked about his health, Dayton reveals he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last week.

Dayton said last Wednesday he went in for a biopsy and was diagnosed on Friday with prostate cancer. Doctors told Dayton his cancer is “very treatable.” He plans to go to Mayo Clinic later on Tuesday for a checkup.

The Governor plans to finish out the term. He turns 70 years old this week and has another grandchild on the way.

Dayton's father also had prostate cancer.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories