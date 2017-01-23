St. Paul police officer accused of punching handcuffed 14-year-old girl

- A St. Paul police officer has been charged with assault after he reportedly punched a handcuffed, 14-year-old girl in the face while attempting to get her into his squad car.

Officer Michael Soucheray, 38, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the St. Paul Police Department. The department also confirmed they are conducting their own internal affairs investigation into the incident.

On December 1, 2016, Soucheray and his partner were called to a house on East 7th Street to help transport a possibly suicidal teenager to the hospital because she was refusing to go with an ambulance and was being uncooperative, the charges say.

The officers handcuffed the teen and escorted her to the squad car, but she refused to get in and was screaming and crying.

Soucheray's partner told the girl that if she did not get in, she would be dragged into the squad car. When she still refused to get in, Soucheray grabbed her by the arm, pulled her into the squad car, sat her up and attempted to put on her seatbelt while she resisted.

At one point, the 14-year-old stood up, turned towards Soucheray and spit in his face. The officer then punched her twice in the face with a closed first, grabbed by her face and called her an expletive.

St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders told Fox 9 the St. Paul Police Department referred the case to the Dakota County Attorney’s office after reviewing Soucheray's use of force in the incident. Soucheray has had four prior complaints filed against him.

“The St. Paul Police Department is committed to serving the City of St. Paul with the highest levels of professionalism” Chief Todd Axtell said in a statement. “As the department has demonstrated time and time again, when incidents occur that do not meet those standards, swift and decisive action is taken to hold ourselves accountable.”

Soucheray has been charged with fifth degree misdemeanor assault.

Full statement from St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell