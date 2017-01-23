St. Paul police officer accused of punching handcuffed 14-year-old girl

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - A St. Paul police officer has been charged with assault after he reportedly punched a handcuffed, 14-year-old girl in the face while attempting to get her into his squad car.
Officer Michael Soucheray, 38, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the St. Paul Police Department. The department also confirmed they are conducting their own internal affairs investigation into the incident.
On December 1, 2016, Soucheray and his partner were called to a house on East 7th Street to help transport a possibly suicidal teenager to the hospital because she was refusing to go with an ambulance and was being uncooperative, the charges say.
The officers handcuffed the teen and escorted her to the squad car, but she refused to get in and was screaming and crying.
Soucheray's partner told the girl that if she did not get in, she would be dragged into the squad car. When she still refused to get in, Soucheray grabbed her by the arm, pulled her into the squad car, sat her up and attempted to put on her seatbelt while she resisted.
At one point, the 14-year-old stood up, turned towards Soucheray and spit in his face. The officer then punched her twice in the face with a closed first, grabbed by her face and called her an expletive.
St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders told Fox 9 the St. Paul Police Department referred the case to the Dakota County Attorney’s office after reviewing Soucheray's use of force in the incident. Soucheray has had four prior complaints filed against him.
“The St. Paul Police Department is committed to serving the City of St. Paul with the highest levels of professionalism” Chief Todd Axtell said in a statement. “As the department has demonstrated time and time again, when incidents occur that do not meet those standards, swift and decisive action is taken to hold ourselves accountable.”
Soucheray has been charged with fifth degree misdemeanor assault.
Full statement from St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell
We are aware of the charges against Officer Michael Soucheray. Due to Minnesota employment laws, the department is only allowed to confirm that he is currently on paid administrative leave.
We can also confirm the existence of an open and active internal affairs investigation, although we cannot disclose the details of that investigation, pursuant to state law.
The Saint Paul Police Department is committed to serving the City of Saint Paul with the highest levels of professionalism. As the department has demonstrated time and time again, when incidents occur that do not meet those standards, swift and decisive action is taken to hold ourselves accountable.
These actions can and do include internal affairs investigations, review by the Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission, discipline and even referring cases to outside agencies for investigation and review.
We understand the public’s interest in receiving timely, factual answers to questions about this matter, and the department will provide as much information as possible once state law allows us to do so. In the meantime, we will respect the legal process and let it play out before commenting further or taking any additional actions.