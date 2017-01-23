Pro-life group's St. Paul headquarters vandalized

- A pro-life group says its St. Paul office building was vandalized overnight with anti-Trump and anti-Christian messages and a spray-painted, upside-down cross. Pro-Life Action Ministries executive director Brian Gibson said the messages included: “Another f---ing mouth to feed and “F--- Trump.”

The vandalism at the Payne Avenue office was discovered Monday morning. Gibson said Pro-Life Action Ministries has never endorsed Donald Trump.

St. Paul police confirmed the incident was reported, but a formal report had not yet been filed.

Pro-Life Action Ministries held a demonstration outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon to mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Gibson said he also received a harassing phone call Sunday afternoon.

"What I find most disturbing is the hate speech indicated by the upside-down cross, reminiscent of the KKK,” Gibson said in a statement. “Clearly, there are those among pro-abortion advocates who seek to threaten, harass and intimidate those who peacefully seek to protect innocent life. But let me make this even clearer, we are not intimidated. Our work to return protection to the defenseless will continue unabated.”

An abortion protest organized by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life was held Sunday at the Minnesota State Capitol. An estimated 5,000 people attended the protest, which called for Minnesota lawmakers to defund Planned Parenthood.