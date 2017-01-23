Minneapolis author wins Newbery Medal for The Girl Who Drank the Moon

- Minneapolis author Kelly Barnhill has been named the winner of the John Newbery Medal for her bestseller "The Girl Who Drank the Moon." The Newbery Medal is awarded each year to the author of “the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children.”

“The Girl Who Drank the Moon” is a fairy tale about an abandoned baby raised by a witch, a swamp monster and a tiny dragon who must unlock her magical powers.

About the book

Source: Algonquin Young Readers

Every year, the people of the Protectorate leave a baby as an offering to the witch who lives in the forest. They hope this sacrifice will keep her from terrorizing their town. But the witch in the forest, Xan, is kind and gentle. She shares her home with a wise Swamp Monster named Glerk and a Perfectly Tiny Dragon, Fyrian. Xan rescues the abandoned children and deliver them to welcoming families on the other side of the forest, nourishing the babies with starlight on the journey. One year, Xan accidentally feeds a baby moonlight instead of starlight, filling the ordinary child with extraordinary magic. Xan decides she must raise this enmagicked girl, whom she calls Luna, as her own. To keep young Luna safe from her own unwieldy power, Xan locks her magic deep inside her. When Luna approaches her thirteenth birthday, her magic begins to emerge on schedule–but Xan is far away. Meanwhile, a young man from the Protectorate is determined to free his people by killing the witch. Soon, it is up to Luna to protect those who have protected her–even if it means the end of the loving, safe world she’s always known.

Other notable awards

The American Library Association on Monday also honored Rep. John Lewis with 4 prizes for "March: Book Three," the last in his series about his civil-rights activism and the winner of the 2016 National Book Award for young people’s literature.

The Caldecott Medal for best picture book was given to author-illustrator Javaka