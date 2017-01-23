Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump, takes jab at POTUS

- Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton has a message for people attacking President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron.

The 10-year-old has been the subject of ridicule on social media throughout the campaign season and during inaugural events with some saying he seemed disinterested and others, including comedian Rosie O'Donnell, suggesting he is autistic.

And, while, her intentions seem noble, Clinton also took the opportunity to take a jab at President Trump.

Clinton posted to Facebook on Sunday the following message:

"Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids."

Comments on the post mostly applaud Clinton, who is a married mother of two young children, for taking a stand in the young Trump's defense.

But others also fired back for turning the message into a political statement.

"You rock, Chelsea Clinton! Thank you for showing everyone that it's important to stand up for all children, despite who they have as their parents."