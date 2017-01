Minneapolis police officers volunteer to help keep kids out of trouble News Minneapolis police officers volunteer to help keep kids out of trouble Years ago, the Minneapolis Police Department had an idea: get vulnerable kids off the street, away from trouble and give them a different look at life.

Today, the Police Activities League has grown to serve more than 600 kids in the metro, led by a group of dedicated officers and volunteers.

More information on MPD's Police Activities League can be found here.