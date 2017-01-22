Minnesotans participate in Women's March on Washington [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Minnesotans with Sen. Amy Klobuchar at the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. News Minnesotans participate in Women's March on Washington Eight hundred Minnesotans filed off of eight charter buses on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.

Right out front of the parking ramp near Minneapolis Community and Technical College is where they began the 23-hour trek to the Women’s March on Washington at the National Mall on Saturday.

“It was super!” said Molly Flaspohler who drove from Moorhead to hop on the charters to Washington, D.C.

Each moment for the marchers from Minnesota was an investment towards substantial goals.

“I was marching for my two sisters who have major mental illnesses. Flaspohler said. "They’re the forefront of my thinking. I’m worried about healthcare for them and supporting them as they get going, live and work. Trump doesn’t seem to be my president and I really wanted to do something."

“I’m very concerned about vulnerable people, the elderly, disabled, the very young,” Vicki Pieser told Fox 9. “I have a very vulnerable son and he was an immigrant and I want to make sure he is respected."

Rachel Joseph marched for her aunt, Shelly.

“I wanted to march for my aunt Shelly," Joseph said. "She was murdered at the Hennepin County Government Center on September 29, 2003. And women in America are sixteen times more likely to be shot and killed than women in other developed nations. So, that was why I needed to be there and march for women and our safety.”

Ten weeks after election night, on President Donald Trump’s first day in office, more than one million people rallied at women’s marches around the world.

The Women’s March on Washington alone drew at least 500,000 people, easily making it one of the biggest demonstrations in the city’s history.

“This was the right thing to do,” Pieser said.

As each individual was driven by a significant cause collectively the demonstrations shared one resounding message at its core.

“A sense of purpose, shared purpose,” said Ruth Ann Webster of New Ulm. “This is absolutely not the end. It can only be a beginning."

As for what’s next in this peaceful protest of America's new president? The Women’s March on Washington organizers encourage marchers to take part in their “10 Actions/100 Days” campaign, which they hope supporters execute during President Trump’s first few months in office.

More information can be found at womensmarch.com