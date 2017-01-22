11-year-old girl killed in head-on crash south of Duluth, Minn.

- An 11-year-old girl was killed and several others were injured when two vehicles collided head-on south of Duluth, Minnesota Friday morning.

The accident occurred at about 7:24 a.m. on Carlton County Road 3 close to the intersection of Highway 435 near Cloquet, according to the Carlton County sheriff’s office.

The 42-year-old driver of one of the vehicles lost control of her car on the icy road and collided head-on with another car traveling in the opposite direction.

Emma Loven of Esko was riding in the first vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 15-year-old passenger and the driver were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.