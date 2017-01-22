MPD: Overnight shooting leaves man in critical condition

- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Minneapolis Saturday night.

Minneapolis police responded to shots fired around 11:15 p.m. at the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue. Upon arriving, officers couldn't locate a victim or a suspect, but they found evidence of a shooting.

According to police, about 10 minutes later, police were dispatched to Hennepin County Medical Center where they discovered the victim had been transported by car.

As of 2 a.m. Sunday, the man is listed in critical condition. Police are still investigating the shooting and are searching for the suspect.