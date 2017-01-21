Thousands expected at Women's March in St. Paul

- More than 20,000 participants are expected at the Women’s March on Saturday at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The group is gathering “Because the rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us. We will march in numbers too great for administration to ignore on their first day in office. We march and stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country,” according to the organization’s website.

The march is expected to kick off at 11 a.m. at St. Paul College and finish with a rally at noon at the Capitol.

Scheduled speakers include Minnesota Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, Sen. Sandy Pappas, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, Rep. Erin May Quade, Lt. Gov Tina Smith, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, Mayor Betsy Hodges, activist Nekima Levy-Pounds and many more.

There will also be more than 300 other marches across the world carrying the same message. At least 1,000 Minnesotans traveled to Washington, D.C, to participate in the local event.