Trump signs executive order on Affordable Care Act

President Donald Trump quickly got to work his first day in office, signing his first executive order.

The order demands federal agencies ease the burden of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.



Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer did not offer additional details.

Trump also formally signed the commissions of incoming Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.



Alongside him in the Oval Office were Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and other top advisers.

White House officials say Priebus was working on sending a memorandum to agencies and departments to begin an immediate freeze on regulations.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.