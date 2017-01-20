Bus crashes into home in Columbia Heights

A bus crashed into a house in Columbia Heights on Friday evening. Photo Credit: Columbia Heights Fire Department
Posted:Jan 20 2017 07:15PM CST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 07:15PM CST

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (KMSP) - A bus crashed into a home in Columbia Heights, according to Anoka County dispatch officials.

The crash happened in the 3900 block of Arthur Street NE. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


