Bus crashes into home in Columbia Heights

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (KMSP) - A bus crashed into a home in Columbia Heights, according to Anoka County dispatch officials.
The crash happened in the 3900 block of Arthur Street NE.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (KMSP) - A bus crashed into a home in Columbia Heights, according to Anoka County dispatch officials.
The crash happened in the 3900 block of Arthur Street NE.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.