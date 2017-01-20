President Trump protests plug Minneapolis streets

- Protests in Minneapolis are causing traffic delays in some areas, according to Minneapolis Police.

Police say three protest groups merged together at Franklin Ave and Chicago Ave, and approximately 1000 people are moving northbound on Nicollet Ave. The protesters are heading toward City Hall in Minneapolis.

Protesters burned a mannequin of President Donald Trump at Franklin and Nicollet. The fire went out quickly and did not threaten any nearby businesses.

Minneapolis police is asking motorists to use alternative routes in the area of the protest.