President Trump protests plug Minneapolis streets

Protesters burned a mannequin of President Donald Trump.
 
Protesters burned a mannequin of President Donald Trump.

Photo: Minneapolis Police
 
Photo: Minneapolis Police

Photo: Minneapolis Police
 
Photo: Minneapolis Police

Protesters burned a mannequin of President Donald Trump.
Photo: Minneapolis Police
Photo: Minneapolis Police
By: Ashley Cole

Posted:Jan 20 2017 02:26PM CST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 04:21PM CST

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Protests in Minneapolis are causing traffic delays in some areas, according to Minneapolis Police.

Police say three protest groups merged together at Franklin Ave and Chicago Ave, and approximately 1000 people are moving northbound on Nicollet Ave. The protesters are heading toward City Hall in Minneapolis.

Protesters burned a mannequin of President Donald Trump at Franklin and Nicollet. The fire went out quickly and did not threaten any nearby businesses.

Minneapolis police is asking motorists to use alternative routes in the area of the protest. 

 

 


