- The Farmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Merlyn Pettit, 89, who left to go to the Perkins restaurant in Lakeville, Minnesota Thursday morning and has not been seen since.

Pettit was driving a red Toyota Corolla with the license plate 080EER. He reportedly has some memory issues and authorities believe he may have lost his way.

Anyone with information on Pettit’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.