Police searching for 2 men who robbed a St. Louis Park Starbucks

- Police are searching for two men who reportedly robbed a Starbucks Thursday morning. The incident happened at the Starbucks on the 4200 Block of Minnetonka Boulevard in St. Louis Park.

When officers arrived they found all employees and customers in the store were safe and unharmed. The two men had already left the area and have not been located.

Witnesses reported the suspects entered around 5:30 a.m. and one waved a handgun and demanded money.

They left with an unknown amount of cash in a paper bag.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis Park Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Crime Lab.