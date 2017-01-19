Hundreds of thousands of Skittles spill onto Wisconsin highway

- Hundreds of thousands of Skittles were spilled onto a Wisconsin highway earlier this week, giving the pavement a red coating. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Skittles were in a large box on the back of a flatbed truck. It was raining at the time and the box got wet and gave way, spilling the candy onto Highway S.

According to the sheriff, the Skittles were intended to be feed for cattle as they did not make the cut for packaging at the company.

“In the end, these Skittles are actually for the birds!” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The spill was discovered at 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on County Highway S near Blackbird Road. The county highway maintenance department was asked to clean the candy off the road.

The sheriff’s office noted “it may be difficult to ‘Taste the Rainbow’ in its entirety with one color that likely fell off the truck!”

