3 Rogers High School students hit by truck at bus stop

3 Rogers High School students were hit by a truck at their bus stop in Otsego

Evidence markers surround the backpack of a Rogers High School student hit by a pickup truck while walking to the bus stop in Otsego, Minnesota. Photo by Paul Blume / Fox 9.

- Three Rogers High School students were injured after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street to their bus stop Thursday morning. The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near Parrish Avenue NE and 78th Street in Otsego, Minnesota.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, an Elk River School District bus was stopped with its stop arm out waiting to pick up students and as the students walked toward the bus they were struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

The students were transported to a nearby hospital where one is in critical condition and the other two are in serious condition. Two of the students are freshmen and the other is a sophomore.

The driver of the pickup truck is being detained for questioning.

The Elk River school district is working with law enforcement and first responders to learn more about what happened.

“We've been informed of an accident involving some of our students waiting at a bus stop and a vehicle down in the Otsego area. We are working with officials there to find out exactly what happened. This is causing some bus delays as well in the district, so please bear with us.”

District and building crisis teams, including counselors are present at Rogers High School to provide support for students and staff.

"It’s been a difficult day for our Rogers High School community and our thoughts are with our students and their families," said Rogers High School Principal Jason Paurus. "In times like these it is important to come together, lean on each other and show care and concern for one another."

This story is developing Fox 9 has a crew on scene.