Reverse mortgage victim from Minneapolis to testify against Trump's Treasury pick Mnuchin

- An 84-year-old Minneapolis woman who nearly found herself kicked out of her home is expected to testify against President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin.

Mnuchin, 53, was Trump’s campaign finance chairman. The former Goldman Sachs banker bought Financial Freedom, which was involved in giving Colleen Hodroff and her husband a reverse mortgage. But Colleen was left off the reverse mortgage, so when her husband died, Financial Freedom wanted her home. This predatory practice is known as "widow foreclosures."

Colleen Hodroff’s story came to light after a Fox 9 investigation. A California property rights group saw the Fox 9 story and sent it to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who flew Hodroff to Washington for Thursday’s hearing.

FOX 9 INVESTIGATORS – Reversal of fortune

Mnuchin testified Thursday before the Senate Committee on Finance for his confirmation hearing. If he’s confirmed, he would become the U.S. government’s top economic official and oversee a Treasury Department that enforces federal finance and tax laws, supervises banks, pays the nation’s bills and manages the national debt.

Loan modifications

Mnuchin said his nomination was met with unfair criticism that he made a fortune off the financial struggles of homeowners.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said. “I was committed to loan modifications intended to stop foreclosures. I ran a ‘Loan Modification Machine.’ Whenever we could do loan modifications, we did them.”

Mnuchin told the Senate Finance Committee that his bank offered more than 100,000 loan modifications to homeowners who were past due on their mortgage payments. He said OneWest offered loan modifications that followed government guidelines but "unfortunately, not all of the homes could be saved through these programs and despite my best efforts, some were sadly subject to foreclosure."

Valium joke boils over

Mnuchin’s hearing started off with a joked that turned into a heated exchange between Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas and Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon.

“Senator Wyden, I’ve got a valium pill here that you might want to take before the second round,” Sen. Roberts said. “Just a suggestion, sir.”

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio interrupted and said he hopes the “comment about Valium doesn’t set the tone for 2017 in this committee.” Wyden, the top-ranking Democrat on the committee, added “we have many colleagues waiting.” Roberts fired back, “Fine Ron, I’m done.”