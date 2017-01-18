Warm temps temporarily close Ice Castles, skating rinks

- A bout of unseasonably warm weather has temporarily closed the Ice Castles in Stillwater, Minnesota and other winter attractions and activities around the Twin Cities metro.

The Ice Castles will be closed on Thursday, Friday and likely into next week, the company wrote on their Facebook page.

All outdoor skating rinks in Minneapolis, with the exception of the refrigerated rink in Loring Park, are also closed until more seasonable weather returns.

Ice rink status updates can be found here.

But while the warm temperatures are forcing many people to rethink their winter plans, the weather is a blessing in disguise for Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

The driving range will be open Thursday at 8 a.m. and the tee area has been cleared of snow for golfers who want to practice their swing. It will be open for as many days as possible, weather permitting.

More information can be found here.