Goodhue County deputy attacked while serving papers

- A 40-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a deputy who was serving him civil papers Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the 900 Block of West 4th Street in Red Wing.

Red Wing police officers responded to a reported assault and discovered Salvatore Stella attacked a Goodhue County deputy who was trying to serve him civil papers.

The deputy was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems by ambulance where his condition is unknown.

The Red Wing Police Department is investigating the incident.