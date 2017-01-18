Goodhue County deputy attacked while serving papers

Salvatore Stella | Goodhue County
Salvatore Stella | Goodhue County
By: Ashley Cole

Posted:Jan 18 2017 02:52PM CST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 03:51PM CST

RED WING, Minn. (KMSP) - A 40-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a deputy who was serving him civil papers Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the 900 Block of West 4th Street in Red Wing.

Red Wing police officers responded to a reported assault and discovered Salvatore Stella attacked a Goodhue County deputy who was trying to serve him civil papers.

The deputy was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems by ambulance where his condition is unknown.

The Red Wing Police Department is investigating the incident.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories