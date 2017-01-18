5-year-old Elk River, Minn. girl injured by drunk driver on I-94

Peyton Knopik Nutter, 5, of Elk River, Minnesota was injured when the car she was riding in was hit by a drunk driver on Interstate 94 on Sunday evening.

- A five-year-old Elk River, Minnesota girl suffered serious injuries after she the car she was riding in was hit by a drunk driver on Interstate 94 Sunday evening.

The accident took place at approximately 6 p.m. eastbound I-94 in Evansville Township, near Alexandria. Both vehicles were travelling eastbound in the right lane on I-94 when the Dodge Ram rear-ended the Chevy Impala, forcing both vehicles into the median.

The driver of the Chevy Impala, identified as Bobbie Nutter, 21, and the two passengers, Peyton Knopik Nutter, 5, and Destiny Nutter, 19, were all injured in the accident.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as Daniel Knudston, 34, of West Fargo, North Dakota, had alcohol in his system at the time of the accident.

Friends of Peyton’s family have started a GoFundMe account to help support the little girl and her family following the accident. According to the page, Peyton suffered serious injuries in her face that resulted in fractures and will require surgery this Friday.