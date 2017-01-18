Sabes Jewish Community Center closed following bomb threat

- The Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park was evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a reported bomb threat around 10 a.m. at the Jewish Community Center on the 4000 Block of Cedar Lake Road.

According to the St. Louis Park spokesperson, the building was evacuated and children are being reunited with their parents. Police contacted federal authorities and were told that similar threats occurred around the country in the last few hours at Jewish institutions.

Streets are currently blocked off around Sabes JCC. The threat is under investigation.

Steve Hunegs, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, said, “The Sabes JCC and Barry Family Campus were safely evacuated this morning after a bomb threat was received over the phone. Leadership at the Sabes JCC and Barry Family Campus showed tremendous poise in responding to this incident. JCCs in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Maine received similar bomb threats today. The JCRC is working in close cooperation with law enforcement and appreciates their quick response to this incident. Please respect law enforcement as they continue to investigate this incident.”