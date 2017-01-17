Husband arrested in suspicious Cottage Grove murder [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption The booking photo of Stephen Allwine. Photo Courtesy: Washington County Jail News Husband arrested in suspicious Cottage Grove murder Up until now Cottage Grove police have only described Amy Allwine's death as suspicious. But on Tuesday, two months after she was killed, police arrested her 43-year-old husband Stephen Allwine for her murder.

Stephen Allwine was booked in the Washington County Jail for first degree murder. Police arrested him during a traffic stop near his home.



Amy Allwine was discovered dead in her home on November 13.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed on Wednesday.

Stephen and Amy Allwine, met at a small religious college in Texas, and after they married they moved to St. Paul to be closer to her family. The couple has a young son.

Amy Allwine ran a dog training business located right next door to her home, Active Dogs Sports Training. The business shut down shortly after her death.

According to his LinkedIn page, Stephen does IT for an insurance company, and is active in the ministry, posting several sermons on a web site for the United Church of God.



According to his bio, over the past 15 years they've traveled and worked with congregations around the world. Stephen writes, "This experience has allowed them to see on a very small scale what the kingdom of God will be like."

Allwine is expected to make his first appearance on Wednesday in Washington County.