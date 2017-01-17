Sunday liquor sales passes Minnesota House committee

- The Minnesota House Committee approved a bill to allow liquor stores to open on Sunday. The bill passed on a 15-4 vote on Tuesday.

The bill will next move to the House floor for a vote.

If it passes, it would go into effect July 1.

Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA) released a statement on Sunday sales legislation passing through the House commerce committee,

“We’ll continue to educate the public that authorizing Sunday liquor sales will raise costs for both consumers and small, family-owned businesses. Our organization will continue to fight for the little guy, for the small family-owned business that owns and operates bars and liquor stores throughout Minnesota.” Executive director, Tony Chesak said.

Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt co-authored a bill in favor of Sunday sales,