List of Democrats who do not plan on attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 17 2017 11:26AM CST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 03:32PM CST

WASHINGTON - Forty-five, is the number of Democratic lawmakers who do not plan on attending Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday. 

The list of democratic lawmakers continues to grow. This is the latest update of  lawmakers who have publicly announced their absence from inauguration:

ARIZONA

  • Rep. Raul Grijalva

CALIFORNIA

  • Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard
  • Rep. Jared Huffman
  • Rep. Tony Cardenas
  • Rep. Karen Bass
  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren
  • Rep. Grace Napolitano
  • Rep. Raul Ruiz
  • Rep. Jerry McNerney
  • Rep. Maxine Waters
""I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time."
 
  • Rep. Mark Takano
 
"All talk, no action. I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration." 
  • Rep. Ted Lieu

"Mr. Lieu's statement on why he won't be attending the Inauguration of @realDonaldTrump READ HERE..."

  • Rep. Barbara Lee

"Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing..."

  • Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

'It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017."

  • Rep. Judy Chu

"After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration."

FLORIDA

  • Rep. Darren Soto
  • Rep. Frederica S. Wilson

GEORGIA 

  • Rep. John Lewis

Said he will not attend Trump's inauguration and doesn't feel Trump is legitimate because of Russian hacking. Read more on the story that sparked internet outrage between Rep. Lewis and President-elect Trump. 

ILLINOIS

  • Rep. Luis Gutierrez 

Told FOX 5 in an interview, he will not be attending. Here is the several reasons why...

KENTUCKY

  • Rep. John Yarmuth

MAINE 

  • Rep. Chellie Pingree

'At MLK Day dinner in Portland, I announced that I would not attend Trump's inauguration. Here's why...#mepolitics"

MARYLAND

  • Rep. Anthony Brown

"Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect."

MASSACHUSETTS 

  • Rep. Katherine Clark

"My statement on the upcoming inauguration:I respect the Office of President and support the peaceful transer of power. Click here for full statement..."

MICHIGAN

  • Rep. John Conyers, Jr.

"Agree with VP Biden that it's time for Trump to grow up. Being POTUS is a serious matter - not child's play. I stand w/ @repjohnlewis (3/3)"

MINNESOTA

  • Rep. Keith Ellison

"I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration."

MISSOURI

  • Rep. William Lacy Clay

MISSISSIPPI 

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson

NEW YORK

  • Rep. Nydia Velazquez

".@repjohnlewis is a national hero and I stand with him! I also am not attending inauguration given the tone of @realDonaldTrump's campaign."

  • Rep. Jose Serrano

"I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx"

  • Rep. Jerrold Nadler

"The rhetoric + actions of @realDonaldTrump have been so far beyond the pale, I cannot in good conscience participate in this inauguration."

  • Rep. Adriano Espaillat

"I will NOT be attending the inauguration for @realDonaldTrump!"

  • Rep. Yvette D. Clarke

"I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America."

NEW JERSEY

  • Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman

"I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil."

OHIO

  • Rep. Marcia Fudge

'As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis"

OREGON 

  • Rep. Earl Blumenauer Rep.
  • Peter DeFazio
  • Rep. Kurt Schrader

PENNSYLVANIA

  • Rep. Brendan Boyle
  • Rep. Dwight Evans

"I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA"

TENNESSEE

  • Rep. Steve Cohen

"Announced @ Mason Temple, #MLK final speech, that I won't attend #inauguration out of respect for @repjohnlewis & for unpresidential remarks"

TEXAS

  • Rep. Al Green

"Congressman Al Green’s Statement on the 2017 Presidential Inauguration: Read his statement..."

VIRGINIA

  • Rep. Don Beyer

"I just told hundreds of my constituents that I will not be attending the Inauguration Ceremony this coming Friday. Here is what he said..."

WASHINGTON

  • Rep. Adam Smith
  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal

'I will not be attending Trump's inauguration. I will be with the people of my district. #OurFirstStand"

WISCONSIN

  • Rep. Mark Pocan

"After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration."

As the list continues to grow, be sure to stay with FOX 5 on the latest updates. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories