Cop's daughter charged with leaving accident scene after Fox 9 report

- More than a year after a fatal hit and run accident, the daughter of a former Cambridge, Minnesota police officer has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Prosecutors did not charge Bailey Anne Hanson, 22, with the more serious offense of criminal vehicular homicide.

The case was profiled by the Fox 9 Investigators in November.

The sequence of crashes occurred around 10:18 p.m. on November 2, 2015, on Highway 95 near Moon Lake Dr., just outside the town of Cambridge in Isanti County. Von Wolter’s son, Joseph, was convicted of drunk driving in an initial crash, and while Von Wolter was outside the car, she was struck and killed by Hanson’s vehicle and thrown 60 feet.

Because Hanson’s father was at the time a Cambridge police officer, the investigation was handled by the Minnesota State Patrol and given to the Anoka County Attorney for possible charging.

According to the criminal charges, and as documented by the Fox 9 Investigators, Hanson gave conflicting accounts to the 911 dispatch operator. Initially, Hanson said she had struck something, and the victim lying in the middle of the road not breathing. But later in the call, the 911 dispatcher asked, “You weren’t involved, right?” And Hanson replied she was “just driving by.”

According to the charges, Hanson left the scene without giving her name to law enforcement, and half way home noticed her driver’s side mirror was missing. Hanson’s father contacted the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office the next day on behalf of his daughter.

Prosecutors likely did not charge Hanson with criminal vehicular homicide because according to the accident reconstruction report Hanson did not cause the crash. Phone records show Hanson was not on the phone at the time of the accident.