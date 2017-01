- A man was killed Monday afternoon after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Stearns County.

Police responded to the accident around 1:10 p.m. off County Road 75 in Lynden Township. Police say the vehicle was also engulfed in flames.

The man was pronounced dead on at the scene. His name has not been released.

The state patrol, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud fire and Gold Cross ambulance assisted with the incident.