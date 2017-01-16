Passenger dies in two-vehicle crash in Plymouth

- A woman died in a two-vehicle crash east of Rockford Road and Northwest Blvd in Plymouth, according to Plymouth police.

The crash happened around 2:21 p.m. and the cause is still under investigation.

The woman who died was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Emergency crews took the two drivers of the vehicles to a hospital, both were alert and conscious when officers arrived on scene.

The eastbound lane is again open to traffic and the westbound lane will be reopened shortly.

State Patrol is reconstructing the crash scene.