Air quality advisory issued for Twin Cities metro

- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality advisory for the Twin Cities Metro Monday afternoon until 12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Due to stagnant wind conditions, fine particle pollution has increased across the metro, according to the MPCA. Wind speeds are expected to increase until late Tuesday, so air quality index values will remain in the high yellow, or moderate, category.

Particles may exacerbate pre-existing health conditions and may cause some people to experience chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing or fatigue.

Those who are most at risk include people with preexisting cardiovascular or respiratory disease, the elderly, children, and individuals who participate in activities requiring extended or heavy exertion.

During air quality alerts, people are encouraged to use public transportation, car pool or reduce vehicle trips and engine idling, as well as postpone the use of gasoline-powered equipment and avoid burning wood.