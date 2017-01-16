Rep. Keith Ellison boycotting Trump's Inauguration Day

- Congressman Keith Ellison announced on Twitter he will be among the growing number of Democrat politicians who are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration Day.

Ellison tweeted out Monday that he would not be attending the event and instead will be standing with Georgia Representative John Lewis, who earlier stated he would boycott the event because he didn't see Trump as a "legitimate" president due to the Russia hacking. Trump responded to Lewis on Twitter by tweeting Lewis was "all talk, no action."

Ellison has represented the Fifth Congressional District of Minnesota since 2007.

Inauguration Day is on Jan. 20.

No question I am #StandingwithJohnLewis and the millions of people around the country who have been targeted by @realDonaldTrump. — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 16, 2017