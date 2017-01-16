Rep. Keith Ellison boycotting Trump's Inauguration Day

File Photo: Keith Ellison
File Photo: Keith Ellison
By: Rose Heaphy

Posted:Jan 16 2017 03:54PM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 04:14PM CST

(KMSP) - Congressman Keith Ellison announced on Twitter he will be among the growing number of Democrat politicians who are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration Day.

Ellison tweeted out Monday that he would not be attending the event and instead will be standing with Georgia Representative John Lewis, who earlier stated he would boycott the event because he didn't see Trump as a "legitimate" president due to the Russia hacking. Trump responded to Lewis on Twitter by tweeting Lewis was "all talk, no action."

Ellison has represented the Fifth Congressional District of Minnesota since 2007.

Inauguration Day is on Jan. 20.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories