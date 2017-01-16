Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Fridley

- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Monday morning in Fridley, Minnesota. According to Fridley police, officers were called to the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE around 5:45 a.m. on a report that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as a 50-year-old man from St. Paul. The driver, a 41-year-old man from Brooklyn Park, is cooperating with the investigation and police do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

Fridley police, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner are investigating.

The northbound lanes of University Avenue will remain closed Monday morning.