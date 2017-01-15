Mankato hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition, police seek suspect

- Police in Mankato, Minnesota, are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver.

A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after he was injured in a hit-and-run incident near downtown Mankato Friday night. According to a press release, it happened at the intersection of North 2nd and Washington streets.

According to witnesses, a vehicle struck the man and then fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital and then transferred by air ambulance to Rochester.

Authorities believe the vehicle is a mid-2000s black or dark-colored Ford Ranger or Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup with damage to the front grille and headlight areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department by calling 911 or 507-387-8780.