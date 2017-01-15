Man dies in Minneapolis stabbing, suspect related to victim

- A man has died after a stabbing Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police responded to a domestic disturbance at 2101 3rd Avenue South at around 10:51 p.m. where the caller reported an assault inside an apartment, according to a press release.

When officers arrived, they located a man with a stab wound to his chest and provided first aid until paramedics from Hennepin County Medical Center arrived. He was pronounced dead by the paramedics.

Officers arrested a man at the scene in connection with the stabbing, and he is believed to be related to the victim.

He was transported to City Hall to be interviewed and will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Officer will release the name of the deceased, as well as the cause and nature of his death at a later time.

There are no other suspects being sought in this homicide.