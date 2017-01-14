Preparations for Winter storm News Preparations for Winter storm The Winter storm heading our way has already been deadly. Several people have been killed in accidents in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Our neighbors to the south in Iowa have not seen a major ice storm in a decade and utility crews, including some in Minnesota, are already on standby preparing for any potential outages. Transportation officials in Missouri and Kansas warning drivers to stay off the roads until the storm passes.

A 20 car pile-up in Wichita an example of how dangerous icy weather can be. Roads have been covered with freezing rain and ice.

In Oklahoma, a sand truck was no match for the icy conditions. It overturned on a highway near Tulsa.

In Missouri, as crews tried to treat roadways, they also had to contend with trees falling on the roads. It’s just another hazard that could face drivers who dare venture from their homes.

“Our focus is on making sure that we keep every citizen in the state of Missouri safe. We're going to bring all the resources to bear that we need to keep every citizen safe,” Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said.

The NFL is pushing back the kickoff for Sunday's Chiefs/Steelers playoff game in Kansas City from early afternoon to Sunday night.

"I got the last two bags of pizza rolls and stuff to make guacamole for the game tomorrow," Brian Stockdell said.

That fan just one of the people flocking to grocery and hardware stores to prepare for the storm. They're also hoping they can watch the game without interruptions. Power companies are expecting mass outages with crews on standby in Nebraska in anticipation of ice forming on the lines.

“Water falls and freezes on the line. It freezes in the shape of an airplane wing, so it's a teardrop shape. If the wind blows, that teardrop shape becomes a wing and it lifts the wire," Ryan Mayberry with Omaha Public Power District said.

Emergency management officials in Iowa are advising people to stay home Sunday, and if that's not an option, go to a hotel or motel. Officials also plan to open warming centers.