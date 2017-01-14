Special needs players join The Blake School team for the MN Special Hockey program News Special needs players join The Blake School team for the MN Special Hockey program

- One of the best games in the State of Hockey this weekend happened in Hopkins Saturday morning.

A special scrimmage took place featuring The Blake School team and 20 special needs players. They are part of a program called Minnesota Special Hockey. It includes more than 180 players of all ages who play on 10 different teams across the state.

“It was a lot of fun out there, and it's just one of my best moments to be out there and support our team and have fun,” hockey player Breckin Bemmeles said.

“The purpose of things like this is to show that most of the world, most of the community cares so deeply about special needs kids and adults and realizes that through events like this that we're actually more similar than different,” parent Jen Hawley said.

This is the third year the Blake team and the special needs players have gotten together to play a game.