- Two people were shot shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday in Lexington, Minnesota.

Centennial Lakes police were called to the 8800 block of Lexington Avenue where two people had been shot, according to a press release.

The victims were a 35-year-old woman who lived at the address and a 35-year-old man from Lino Lakes, Minnesota.

According to the release, the alleged shooting suspect was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, a 54-year-old male from Circle Pines.

Both of the shooting victims were taken to Regions hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was located by the Blaine Police about an hour later at Aurelia Park. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Responding agencies included the Centennial Lakes, Blaine and Lino Lakes Police Departments