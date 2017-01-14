LEXINGTON, Minn. (KMSP) - Two people were shot shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday in Lexington, Minnesota.
Centennial Lakes police were called to the 8800 block of Lexington Avenue where two people had been shot, according to a press release.
The victims were a 35-year-old woman who lived at the address and a 35-year-old man from Lino Lakes, Minnesota.
According to the release, the alleged shooting suspect was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, a 54-year-old male from Circle Pines.
Both of the shooting victims were taken to Regions hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was located by the Blaine Police about an hour later at Aurelia Park. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. He is expected to survive his injuries.
Responding agencies included the Centennial Lakes, Blaine and Lino Lakes Police Departments