- A 59-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car Friday night in Howard Lake, Minnesota.

Richard Jacobs of Waconia, Minnesota, was struck by a car shortly after 6 p.m.at Highway 12 and 7th Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver, a 55-year-old man from Howard Lake, was not injured. According to state patrol, the driver is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol.