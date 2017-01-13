'But this is my journey... I got this.' Fox 9's Ian Leonard tackles skin cancer

Ian says the deep red areas are very painful. | Jan. 12 | Photo: ianmn.wordpress.com

And, he’s been missing for a few weeks on Fox 9. On Jan. 5, Ian shared with his viewers he’ll be off air for the next few weeks to undergo topical chemotherapy on his entire face. The topical chemotherapy is to ensure the skin cancer doesn’t come back.

Ian wrote to his followers on Facebook,

Hello my friends, I want to let you know that I will be off the air for the next few weeks. Many of you know that about 6 months ago I lost a third of my bottom lip to skin cancer. Now that the surgeries have completely healed the second part of my journey begins. I am undergoing topical chemotherapy on my entire face to ensure that skin cancer stays in my past and does not interfere with my plans of growing old with the woman I love and watching my amazing daughters grow up. In the meantime I will get lots of rest, read loads of books, watch my friends on FOX 9 News and have time to help my daughters with homework!

In 2016, Ian lost a part of his lower lip due to squamous cell cancer.

Ian’s journey with squamous cell skin cancer started last July. He noticed a small painful red bump on his lower lip and went into the doctor, during his appointment he received confirmation after a biopsy. Later that week, he spent five hours with seven separate surgical procedures to remove the cancer from his lower lip.

Using his social media accounts, he’s documented his doctor visits and healing process hoping others will learn from his experience.

Ian started a blog as a therapeutic writing journey through his topical chemotherapy.

TIMELINE:

Jan. 15

Band-aids, Dory and Dad...

"Almost halfway done. I got this, keep swimming!"

Jan. 14

A blintz for breakfast...

"I'm just on a slight skin cancer detour from my regularly scheduled life."

Jan. 13

Just look around…

“Nothing in life is easy and cheap.. love your skin and protect it.”

Jan. 12

My modeling portfolio…

“But this is my journey… I got this.”

Jan. 12

Does your face hurt…

“The simple answer, yes. It does hurt. Like the worst sunburn of my life and getting nastier everyday with chemo.”

Jan. 11

Sleepless in Minnesota…

“You can’t actually catch up on sleep.”

Jan. 10

Red, splotchy and sore… (pics)

“At this rate I will be ready for a walk on role on The Walking Dead sometime late next week.”

Jan. 10

Je suis La (I’m still here)…

“I need to say this again; there are so many people undergoing so many worse things than I am right now.”

Jan. 9

Possible side effects…

"I have lost my ability to really taste my food. Most everything tastes like dirty potatoes. I had been told that this type of chemotherapy can have that effect on my taste buds and bam... it happened, my taste buds left. I hope they are enjoying themselves on a beach somewhere eating spicy tacos."

Jan. 7

We were idiots…

“We thought having a sun tan meant that we were healthy – because we would do almost anything to get that sun tan.”

Jan 6.

Day one…

"Come with me, let's open a dialogue about skin cancer."

January 4, 2017

And so it begins…

Fox 9’s Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard has been an advocate for Special Olympics Minnesota for years. Over the last decade, $15 million has been raised for Special Olympics Minnesota. He’s taken the plunge into chilly water over 150 times to raise money for the organization. Ian hopes to return to this year’s Polar Plunges by mid-February.