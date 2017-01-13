Firefighters battle barn fire in subzero temperatures, 63 cows dead

- Firefighters battled a barn fire in New Market Township in subzero temperatures Friday morning.

Crews were called to the barn on Xerxes Avenue, just north of 260th Street around 4:30 a.m.

No people were injured, however, the barn contained over 60 cows. Police say 63 cows died as a result of the fire.

Several agencies were called in to assist the Elko New Market Fire Department.

New Prague, Prior Lake and Lakeville fire departments assisted with the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.