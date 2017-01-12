Record-setting tiny puppy adopted by Wisconsin Humane Society

- Weighing just 1.54 pounds, a 3-month-old Chihuahua named Thumbelina is the smallest dog ever adopted by the Wisconsin Humane Society. She fits in the palm of your hand and her head is smaller than a tennis ball.

Based on her growth rate, the WHS staff says Thumbelina won’t get much bigger than 2 pounds.

“Thumbelina is definitely the smallest dog ever adopted from the Wisconsin Humane Society,” said vice president of communications Angela Speed.

After several weeks in a foster home, Thumbelina was adopted Thursday, Jan. 12.

The little pup was surrendered to the WHS Racine Campus before Thanksgiving because her family was unable to care for her. Her new family is friends with the foster family and fell in love when they met Thumbelina.

“We’re over the moon about our family getting a wee bit bigger today,” Jenny Stache told Fox 6 Milwaukee. “We have another Chihuahua from WHS and we just adore her and know they’ll be great friends.”