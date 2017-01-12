Hastings government center briefly placed on lockdown after man yells about gun

- The Dakota County Government Services Center in Hastings was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after a man claimed to have a gun.

Around 8:30 a.m. an officer along with several heard someone yelling about having a gun in the parking lot of the Judicial Center. The center consists of an Administration Center, Judicial Center, Law Enforcement Center and Juvenile Services Center.

All of the buildings on campus were placed on locked and the man was located inside the complex shortly after.

Police have identified the man as 37-year-old Chance Schwersinske. No weapons were found on him, but he smelled of alcohol and had an unopened bottle of Captain Morgan.

Dakota County says they prepare and train for responses to incidents like this.