Billy Joel to play at Target Field this summer

- The Minnesota Twins announced Billy Joel will play at Target Field this summer. Joel has already announced other 2017 tour dates in baseball stadiums across the country.

He’ll play at the ball park on July 28.

“The Target Field concert experience has proven to be among the best in the region and we are thrilled to welcome Billy Joel, one of the most respected and endearing global recording artists in history,” said Laura Day, Twins Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer. “We expect this to be another amazing outdoor music experience in Twins Territory.”

Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.