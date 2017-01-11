Snow emergency declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul

- The City of Minneapolis and the City of St. Paul have declared snow emergencies, following two consecutive days of snow with several inches of accumulation. Here's what you need to know:

MINNEAPOLIS SNOW EMERGENCY RULES

DAY 1: Wednesday, Jan. 11 beginning at 9 p.m.

Do not park on either side of a snow emergency route until 8 a.m., or until the street is fully plowed.

DAY 2: Thursday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-snow emergency route until 8 p.m. or until either side of the street is fully plowed, or on either side of a parkway until 8 p.m. or until the parkway is fully plowed.

DAY 3: Friday Jan. 13, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Do not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-snow emergency route until 8 p.m., or until that side of the street is fully plowed.

More information on Minneapolis' snow emergency rules can be found here.

ST. PAUL SNOW EMERGENCY RULES

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 beginning at 9 p.m. all NIGHT PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. This includes all arterial or main streets posted with signs that say "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" and one side of all north-south residential streets posted with signs that say "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE-THIS SIDE OF STREET".

On Thursday, Jan. 12 beginning at 8 a.m. all DAY PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. This includes all non-posted east-west residential streets and the non-posted side of north-south residential streets.

Parking is banned until streets are plowed full width. Ticketing and towing will begin at 9:00 P.M. the day the snow emergency is declared and continues until parking restrictions are removed. For more information visit our website at www.StPaul.gov/Snow.

REMINDER: Please shovel your sidewalk to help those who have trouble getting around. If you are a corner property owner please shovel the walkways to the street. City ordinance requires you to keep your sidewalk free of snow and ice.