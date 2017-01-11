Several injured after explosion in Dodge Center, Minn.

- Several people are hurt after an explosion in Dodge Center Wednesday.

The explosion happened at the McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing around 10:30 a.m.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the paint booth and it’s unclear what caused the explosion. Most employees were not in the area because they were training at the time.

Two people were air lifted to Regions in St. Paul and two others with serious injuries were taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital. Two others were being treated on scene for minor injuries.

The production plant area will remain closed for the rest of the day. The building and area is safe, according to the sheriff’s office.