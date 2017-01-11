1 teen killed, 3 others injured in Cass County crash

- The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Cass County.

According to the State Patrol, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday a GMC Sierra was westbound on Highway 210 in Sylvan Township when it tried to pass a Ford F250 traveling eastbound. The Sierra lost control and was struck by the Ford.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, Devin Alexander, 18, of Baxter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford was driven by Lane Blowers, 17, of Motley and there were five other teens in the vehicle as passengers.