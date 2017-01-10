Water Park of America laying off all staff by Jan. 31

- Up to 250 employees will be laid off at the Water Park of America in Bloomington because the owner is selling the hotel, according to the Minnesota Dept of Employment and Economic Development.

A spokesman for DEED says Evolution Hospitality, which owns the hotel sent DEED a warn notice on Nov. 28 that due to the sale of the hotel they would be laying off all its employees at the location by Jan. 31.

At that time, owner reported it would impact 244 employees. Then in mid-Dec. they told DEED it would impact 132 full-time, 98 part-time, and 20 full-time staffing service workers, which equals 250 workers.

Great Wolf Lodge, a company which is reportedly buying the water park and hotel, released the following statement: "We are always exploring bringing our family resorts to new markets. At this time, we do not have an update on the Minneapolis market to share."